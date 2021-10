Businessman and former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadii Boholiubov is reported to own nine real estate facilities in the United Kingdom.

Slidstvo.info says with the reference to Pandora Papers project’s investigation results, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Apart from the real estate possession, Pandora Papers tells about participation of big legal entities in a scheme to withdraw money from PrivatBank.

The entities had been founded and serviced by other offshore companies.

According to the results of the investigation, service providers for the offshore companies misinformed monitoring agencies of several countries at once as for the owners of the mediating companies which assisted in outflow of hundreds of millions of dollars from PrivatBank.

Pandora Papers notifies of Boholiubov’s involvement in acquiring at least nine real estate facilities in Britain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the documents posted by Pandora Papers, businessman Borys Lozhkin, who had been appointed to then president Petro Poroshenko’s administration, had also bought an expensive apartment in downtown London.

