The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine notes that in the first nine months of 2021, the deficit of the state budget made USD 37.4 billion.

That follows from the ministry’s data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 83.3 billion.

The target was fulfilled for 101.1% (+ UAH 0.9 billion).

The payments from the State Tax Service made UAH 39.7 billion or 102.3% of the September target (+ UAH 0.9 billion).

The earnings of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 40.5 billion or 100.1% of the September target (+0.1 billion).

Of the overall receipts, UAH 37.80 billion was value added tax (VAT), and UAH 2.5 billion in import duty.

On the whole, the general fund of the state budget in the first nine months of 2021 received UAH 783.3 billion or 103.8% of the target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first eight months of 2021, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 717.1 billion or 91.6% of the target.

