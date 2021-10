Fu Zhenghua, deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

Fu served as justice minister between March 2018 and April 2020 before assuming the post at the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Fu's last public appearance was his participation in an inspection tour to Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in mid-September when the CPPCC National Committee's social and legal affairs committee carried out a special investigation on fostering judicial protection for minors' rights and interests, according to media reports.

The 66-year-old senior official was a seasoned public security officer who had taken part in the investigations of multiple major cases during his tenure at the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau.

Fu was later promoted to the deputy minister of public security before being named justice minister in March 2018.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released.

