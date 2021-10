Health Ministry Demands Suspension Of Heads Of 15 Healthcare Institutions Where Doctors Are Suspected Of Forgi

The Ministry of Health has demanded that the heads of the 15 healthcare institutions where doctors are suspected of forging vaccination documents should be suspended from work for the duration of the relevant criminal proceedings.

The ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health has demanded that the owners of the healthcare institutions where doctors possibly forged vaccination documents suspend the heads of those institutions from work for the duration of the relevant criminal proceedings," the statement said.

According to the statement, if investigators uncover that the head physicians of the institutions are not involved in fraud, they will be reinstated.

The Ministry of Health will initiate cancellation of the licenses of the healthcare institutions and termination of the contract between them and the National Health Service in case of a repeat violation.

Consequently, the relevant local communities will finance the healthcare institution on their own.

According to the statement, more than 350 criminal proceedings have been opened on suspicion of forgery of documents certifying vaccination against COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed the introduction of criminal liability for forgery of documents related to preventive vaccinations against especially dangerous infectious diseases on September 22.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) dismantled a network for producing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in August.

