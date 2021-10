160-180 MPs Come To Meeting Of Servant Of The People Faction In Truskavets - Kornienko

The leader of the Servant of the People party, the first deputy chairperson of the eponymous faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, counted about 160-180 MPs from the Servant of the People faction who arrived on Friday for a retreat session in Truskavets.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that now there are (have arrived) about 160-180 MPs," he said.

He also expects some MPs to arrive on Saturday.

At the same time, according to Kornienko, all members of the faction were invited to Truskavets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Servant of the People held a meeting of the faction in Truskavets.

A meeting will also be held on Saturday.

