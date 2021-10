Tymofii Milovanov, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, former Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, states that the transformation plan of Ukraine presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the United States does not exist as a formal document, but the real one is constantly changing.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is no formal document on the law, there is a real document, and it is constantly changing. To be honest, there is a security aspect, where the priority of the four goals in the security aspect is that we are the southeastern flank for NATO. There is a lot of "slightly leftist" information, and now while this plan is being processed, there are some delicate moments. They are discussing what will be in it publicly and what will not be," Milovanov said.

Among those coordinating this plan, Milovanov named: the Cabinet of Ministers, its secretariat and the Office of the President, as well as those deputies in the Office of the President who are responsible for international work, profile deputies in the Office of the President, chairpersons of the Verkhovna Rada committees and the leadership of the Servant of the People.

At the same time, the chairperson of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairperson of the eponymous faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, noted that the legislation does not provide for a plan for the transformation of Ukraine, such as a government action plan.

According to him, the transformation plan is a different plane, the imposition of other projects on top of each other in a different form.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Milovanov will present to the Servant of the People members the plan for the transformation of Ukraine presented by Zelenskyy in the United States in Truskavets on Monday.

