Gun Used In Attack On Zelenskyy’s First Aide Shefir Not Yet Found – Internal Ministry

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has said that the gun that was used in the attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first aide Serhii Shefir has not yet been found.

The press service of the ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The investigation into the attempted murder of presidential aide Serhii Shefir is in the tenth day. It is too early to draw conclusions. Video footage from private surveillance cameras is currently being examined. This is one of the issues that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will raise: if all cameras were connected to the ‘Safe Country’ system, examination [of video footage] during criminal proceedings would be faster," Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi said.

Monastyrskyi added that law enforcement officers have searched 430 hectares of forest near the crime scene.

According to the statement, the weapon has not yet been found.

"The investigation is ongoing. Hopefully, there will be results soon," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin has said that a weapon with a silencer was used to fire on Shefir's car for four seconds.

