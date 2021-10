Most Obvious Candidate For Replacement Of Razumkov In Case Of Decision To Resign Him Will Be Stefanchuk - MP K

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Yurii Kamelchuk said that if the chairperson of parliament Dmytro Razumkov will be dismissed, the most obvious candidate for this post for the majority of the faction is his first deputy Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There have not been any direct conversations like this: "Let's replace for this person if this happens," however, the candidacy of Mr. Stefanchuk looks logical for the majority," he said.

At the same time, Kamelchuk noted that this is not a "final story", because the faction has not yet considered this issue.

The MP said that the reason that Stefanchuk is the most obvious candidate to replace Razumkov was the great practical experience of the first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, both before working in parliament, and directly during.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Servant of the People did not invite Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov to a meeting with representatives of all branches of government and Zelenskyy in Truskavets on October 1-3, during which his resignation will be discussed.

Stefanchuk will present an IT-project for managing the country ProjectUA at a meeting in Truskavets.

On October 30, the chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, requested subscription lists to remove Razumkov from the post of chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, initially as chairperson of the faction, but later applied for subscription lists again, but as MP.

