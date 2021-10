Danyshevska: HCJ Work Likely To Stop Over Launch Of Ethical Council

Supreme Court Head Valentyna Danyshevska states that there is a threat of termination of the High Council of Justice’s operation over the launch of the ethical council.

She said this at the annual judicial forum in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the judicial reform is impossible without the participation of judges, but judges themselves cannot hold judicial reform.

"We need help. That of the Verkhovna Rada. No democracy is possible without judicial power," Danyshevska noted.

She added that the ethical council is delegated with such power that one day it can stop the work of the HCJ.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, acting head of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) Oleksii Malovatskyi expects that a lot of judges will resign after the launch of the ethical council under the HCJ.

