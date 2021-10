Press-secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Nykyforov, has denied that the President of Ukraine was involved in the initiative to dismiss Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, and called it a personal initiative of Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia.

Nykyforov said this on Ukraine 24 TV Channel on September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, has requested signature lists to dismiss Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, as the Verkhovna Rada Speaker.

Razumkov has published the respective document.

The Servant of the People party faction has not invited Razumkov to a meeting with the participation of representatives of all power branches and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Truskavets on October 1-3.

