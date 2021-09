Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume International Railway Communication With Poland From October 10

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company intends to resume international railway communication with Poland from October 10.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 10, Ukrzaliznytsia restores international railway communication with Poland. This became possible thanks to the agreement between the Ukrainian and Polish sides and the cooperation of the Polish railway administration," the statement reads.

According to the statement, tickets for the train, which will go on the Kyiv - Przemysl route will be available from October 1.

It is noted that the Intercity+ train will run in a train of carriages produced by Hyundai Rotem.

It is clarified that earlier, with the assistance of the railway administrations of European countries, international communication with Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova has already been restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed international passenger traffic with Slovakia.

Ukrzaliznytsia ended 2020 with a loss of UAH 11.9 billion against a profit of UAH 2.988 billion in 2019. Income from product sales in 2020 decreased by 16.7% or by UAH 15.1 billion to UAH 75.292 billion compared to 2019.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

