Many Supreme Court judges are resigning due to age, workload, and public pressure.

The High Council of Justice’s acting head Oleksii Malovatskyi stated this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Firstly, you need to understand that many judges in the Supreme Court are making such decisions because of their age. Secondly, a large number of cases and a colossal workload affect decision-making. Thirdly, there is public pressure on judges. In particular, initiatives to reduce the financial support for judges influence this," he said.

Besides, according to him, there is also the question of whether the High Council of Justice will be able to operate at all.

"Currently, if now two members of the High Council of Justice resign, then the High Council of Justice becomes incompetent, which means that judges’ letters of resignation will not be considered," Malovatskyi said.

He stressed that the ill-considered provisions of the Law on Reform of the High Council of Justice also lead to the resignations of Supreme Court judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Justice has dismissed Supreme Court judges Svitlana Vus and Vasyl Ohuretskyi and several others.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources