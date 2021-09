The Verkhovna Rada may include the issue of the resignation of the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov on the agenda the next day after the introduction of such a proposal.

This is evidenced by the Verkhovna Rada's regulations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada, the Chairperson of the parliament can be recalled from office at any time due to his unsatisfactory work, including in the case of suspension from conducting plenary sessions three or more times during one regular session of the Verkhovna Rada or due to other circumstances that make it impossible fulfillment of his duties.

Proposals for the recall of the chairperson from office (except for recall at his personal application) may be made:

- by the MPs on the basis of the conclusion of the committee, the subject of which is the regulation issues, in the case that the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada is removed from the plenary sessions three or more times during one regular session;

- at least 1/3 of the MPs of the constitutional composition of parliament (150 MPs) with their signatures (signature lists are submitted in the original, they indicate the surname, name, patronymic of the MP, his certificate number and a personal signature, which can be revoked only before including the issue on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session).

When considering the issue of recalling the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, the plenary session is chaired by the first deputy chairperson (deputy chairperson) or the chairperson of the plenary session elected by the Verkhovna Rada according to the "ad hoc" procedure from among the MPs who did not sign the proposal to recall the chairperson.

The decision to include the issue of recalling the chairperson in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session is made at the plenary session following the day such a proposal was made.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada instructs the Accounting Chamber to conduct a financial audit of the implementation of the Verkhovna Rada's estimate in the current year, and the Speaker of the Parliament prepares a report on his work and on the implementation of the Verkhovna Rada's estimate this year.

This report and the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber are provided to the MPs no later than two days before the issue is considered at the plenary session.

The issue of recalling the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada from office does not require preparation in the committees.

If necessary, to collect or verify information regarding the issue of recalling the chairperson from office, the Verkhovna Rada creates a temporary commission of inquiry without a vote on including this issue on the agenda of the session.

Consideration of the issue of recalling the chairperson from office by decision of the majority of MPs from the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada is included in the agenda of the session of the Verkhovna Rada on the day determined by it, but no later than 10 days after the inclusion of this issue in the agenda of the session.

The total time for discussing the issue of recalling the chairperson from office is determined by the Verkhovna Rada.

Parliamentarians hear:

- the report of the representative of the MPs who initiated the recall of the chairperson from office, and the speaker's answers to questions;

- the co-report of the representative of the temporary investigative commission (if it is created) and the co-rapporteur's answers to questions;

- the report of the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada on his activities in this post - up to 30 minutes and his answers to questions.

MPs have the right to ask questions and participate in the discussion of the issue.

The chairperson of the plenary session, taking into account the order of recording for the speech, provides equal opportunities for speakers who are both for and against the person who is the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

The decision of the Verkhovna Rada to recall the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada from office is adopted by an open roll-call vote by a majority of MPs from the constitutional composition of parliament (226 votes of MPs) and is formalized by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia, requested signature lists to remove Razumkov from the post of chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

