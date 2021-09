For the first time in its history, Ukraine sent a container train with export cargo to China. This was reported by the State News Agency of the PRC Xinhua. Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Olexander Kubrakov and Deputy Minister of Economy Mikhailo Lev took part in the solemn ceremony of launching the train, which took place at the Kyiv-Liski station.

The container train will deliver 43 forty-foot containers of lumber to Xi'an, located in Shaanxi province, Northwest China. The train route runs through the territory of four countries and has a length of almost 10 thousand km. This distance will be covered in about 18 days. It is expected that in the future, container trains from Ukraine will run to China on a regular basis.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources