The Servant of the People faction will discuss the dismissal of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada during a visiting session in Truskavets.

Yulia Paliichuk, speaker of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to inform you that at the meetings of the Servant of the People faction, the topic of recalling the leadership of the parliament was not raised. At that, I remind you that during the visiting session in Truskavets, it is planned to discuss personnel issues in the executive and legislative branches of government," she wrote.

Paliichuk noted that the chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia requested signature lists to remove Razumkov from the post of the Chairman of the Rada, he used the right provided for by the rules, which is available to every member of the Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arakhamia requested signature lists to remove Razumkov from the post of the Chairman of the Rada.

