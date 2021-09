Razumkov To Run For MP At Next Parliamentary Election

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, intends to run for a parliamentary member at the next parliamentary election.

Razumkov said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Razumkov did not specify a party he would run for an MP from.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, Razumkov said he would request anti-corruption bodies to check information about possible bribing by members of the Ukrainian Parliament for a vote for some dismissals.

