The output value of China's sci-fi industry reached nearly 36.3 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) in the first half of 2021, according to an industry report, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The sci-fi reading market contributed 1.4 billion yuan, an increase of 12% year on year, showed data from the report released at the ongoing China Science Fiction Convention 2021 in Beijing.

China's sci-fi industry generated 55.1 billion yuan in 2020, stated the report, adding that the digital reading and audio reading industries also saw rapid growth in the country.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources