Ukraine expects an agreement on a Common Aviation Area between Ukraine and the European Union to be signed, a revision of the European Union’s trade quotas for Ukraine to be discussed, and Ukraine's contribution to Europe's energy security to be considered at the Ukraine-European Union summit scheduled for October 12.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna announced this on the Ukraina 24 TV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect the signing of an agreement on a Common Aviation Area, adoption of decisions and assessments of the implementation of the association agreement and determination of the priority areas of work in the next five years, and discussion of the revision of the trade quotas. One of the key elements of the negotiations at the summit will be the issue of energy security in Europe and Ukraine's contribution to this security," Stefanyshyna said.

She added that she returned from Brussels (Belgium), where she participated in preparations for the summit, on September 28 and stressed that there were no discussions or comments on the issue of EU visa-free travel for Ukraine.

According to her, the European Council’s President Charles Michel and the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv to attend the Ukraine-EU summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stefanyshyna believes that the media reports claiming that the EU visa-free regime for Ukraine could be canceled are prompted by the desire of some internal forces to undermine the situation on the eve of the Ukraine-EU summit.

