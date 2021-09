Ukraine is technically 99% ready for the 2021/2022 heating season.

This is indicated in the statement of the Ministry of the Development of Communities and Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of September 29, the technical readiness of residential facilities, social infrastructure institutions, boiler houses and heating networks for the start of the heating season is about 99%," said Minister of the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov.

He noted that according to the information of local self-government bodies, as of the end of September, preparations for the heating season are going well according to plan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of mid-September, Ukraine was technically ready for the heating season 2021/2022 by more than 90%.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company intends to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities before the start of the heating season.

