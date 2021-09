Electronic Land Auctions Expected To Be Launched In Ukraine Soon – Leschenko

Electronic land auctions are expected to be launched in Ukraine in the near future.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft resolution regulating the conduct of electronic auctions of land plots and rights to use them (lease, superficies, and emphyteusis). This means that a new format for land auctions – electronic auctions – will take effect in Ukraine in practice very soon," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko said.

According to the statement, bidders previously needed to be physically present at auctions.

Besides, previously, information about such auctions was not always readily available, they were held without real competition, and insiders won.

From now on, according to the statement, everyone with access to the internet will be able to participate in electronic auctions.

The auction will take place on the ProZorro auction platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy considered the possibility of selling the remaining 0.75 million hectares of state agricultural land through electronic land auctions in May.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources