UGA Raises Its Forecast For Grain And Oilseeds Harvest By 10% To Record-Breaking 110 Million Tons In 2021/2022

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) raised its forecast for grain and oilseed crops by 10% or 10 million tons to more than 110 million tons in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) compared to the 2020/2021 harvest, which is a record-breaking figure.

The UGA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, according to UGA forecasts, by 2026, the gross grain harvest in Ukraine will gradually increase to 118 million tons thanks to technologies and more productive grain hybrids.

Also in the current marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), the association predicts a record-breaking volume of Ukrainian grain exports - at the level of 70.1 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, UGA predicted that grain and oilseed crops will grow by 4% or 3.8 million tons to more than 100 million tons in 2021/2022 compared to 2020/2021 marketing year.

According to UGA, the actual volumes of Ukraine's exports of grain and oilseeds decreased by 21.3% or 13.2 million tons to 48.8 million tons at the end of the 2020/2021 marketing year compared to 2019/2020.

