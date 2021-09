Cabinet Members Will Not Receive Salaries For Fulfilling Duties Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board Members

Members of the Cabinet of Ministers will not receive salaries for fulfilling duties as members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Ministers will not receive salaries, since they are not members of the supervisory board," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers' secretariat stressed that the members of the Naftogaz supervisory board were appointed in accordance with the order and they are employees of Naftogaz.

At the same time, there is no order on the appointment of new members of the Naftogaz supervisory board on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of all members of the Naftogaz supervisory board, taking on the duties of the company's supervisory board.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Serhii Pereloma and Yaroslav Tekliuk, members of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, appointing four acting board members.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

