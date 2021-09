Speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Oleksii Arestovych, believes that the level of military threat from Russia to Ukraine is growing every year, and the likelihood full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation persists.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“So the threat of a full-fledged war really persists, this is obvious. Moreover, judging by the activity of the military units of the Russian Federation near our borders, the number of units that are based on the perimeter and are designed to be used in Ukraine and a constant increase in the number and quality of combat training measures, exercises, in other words, the level of military danger is growing every year, but not critically," Arestovych said.

According to him, the likelihood of full-scale aggression remains, but it is small.

Arestovych believes that Russia does not have a decisive superiority over Ukraine, which would guarantee them victory, and without this "getting involved in such an adventure is nonsense."

"They have a definite one, but they do not have a decisive one. I do not think that they will go to a full-scale conflict, it is unpromising for them," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out a full-scale war with Russia.

