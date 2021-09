Donbas Conflict Escalation’s Major Reasons Are Resumption Of Normandy Four Work And Revenge On Zelenskyy For H

Speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Oleksii Arestovych, considers that the major reasons for the escalation of the Donbas conflict are the resumption of the work in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France), and revenge on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his visit to the United States.

That follows from his interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

Among other reasons, Arestovych called Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 drills in particular, Russian troops also drilled in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, advisers of the Normandy Four leaders had a press conference on September 8.

Between August 31 and September 2, Zelenskyy stayed on an official visit in the United States, in particular, on September 1, he had a meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden.

