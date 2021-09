The Ukrainian parliament’s Human Rights Representative Liudmyla Denisova has announced that 121 citizens of Ukraine, including 86 Crimean Tatars, are currently in illegal detention in the Russian-annexed Crimea and the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Denisova made this announcement in her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently in detention are 121 Ukrainian citizens, whom Russia illegally imprisoned for political reasons, including 86 Crimean Tatars. They are subjected to repression for religious beliefs and subjected to ill-treatment and torture," Denisova wrote.

According to the ombudsman, Ukrainian citizens are being persecuted even for the pro-Ukrainian positions of their relatives living in government-controlled territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova announced on September 1 that the illegally arrested Crimean Tatar and religious leader Raif Fevziev was being held in inhuman conditions at the Simferopol pre-trial detention center (Crimea).

