CEC Registers 1 Candidate For Rada By-Election In Constituency 184 And 1 Candidate For Rada By-Election In Con

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered one candidate for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 184 (Kherson region) and one candidate for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 197 (Cherkasy region).

The Opora civil network announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Plus two candidates for the constituencies 184 and 197," the statement said.

The commission registered Hanna Zhyvtsova as the Anton Yatsenko Party’s candidate in constituency 184 and Tetiana Radchenko as a self-nominated candidate in constituency 197.

Thus, the commission has registered 13 candidates for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 184 and 19 for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 197.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission registered the Kherson regional administration’s head Serhii Kozyr as the Servant of the People party’s candidate for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 184 and self-nominated candidate Vitalii Voitsekhovskyi, whose first name, last name, and patronymic are the same as those of the Servant of the People party’s candidate, for the parliamentary by-election in constituency 197 on September 24.

