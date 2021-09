Boxer Oleksandr Usyk intends to travel to the Russia-annexed Crimea with championship belts, which he won by defeating British boxer Anthony Joshua.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I need to wait for the belt to go home (to Crimea). Naturally, I want to see the coach, I want to see the godfather, my sister, go to my gym. I want to show belts to the coach, to thank him for taking me to his section a long time ago and bringing me to a high level. He taught me to box, defend myself, think. Made a man out of a boy," said Usyk, answering a corresponding question.

He noted that he has already begun to celebrate the victory over Joshua.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated boxer Oleksandr Usyk on his victory over British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources