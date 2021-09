The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) classified the list of advisers to the head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Data about the passage of the service (work, training) in the SSU, including the position and functional duties of the intelligence officers, is information with limited access," the response reads.

The SSU also reported that information about the advisers of the SSU leadership on a voluntary basis is not subject to disclosure.

"Information about advisers to the management of the SSU on a voluntary basis is information about a person, the dissemination of which, according to the requirements of the law, is not allowed without the consent of the person, except in cases determined by law," the SSU notes in its response.

The SSU added that such information, according to the law, is not provided on requests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov has eight advisers, including former Deputy Head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Vadym Danielian and former State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrii Zayats.

