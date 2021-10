China will implement nationwide electronic ID authentication for minor gamers in the latest effort to prevent gaming addiction and create a better gaming environment for young people, according to a government document released, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The country will set up a unified electronic ID authentication system for all minor gamers, according to a child development plan for 2021-2030 released by the State Council, China’s cabinet. The guideline also says that gaming providers should improve classification of their products and strengthen content reviews.

In addition to the online gaming industry, the guideline demands that all online service providers limit the access of minors to live-streaming services, audio and video content, and social networking.

"The new move is aimed at putting all the internet services for minors under unified supervision so as to close loopholes in the anti-addiction systems", – a veteran industry analyst surnamed Liu told.

Previously, the National Press and Publication Administration announced on August 30 that it would limit gaming hours for minors to one hour, from 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

Chinese short-video platform Douyin has announced it will upgrade its anti-addiction system and limit the length of access time for under-14 users to 40 minutes a day, the first major video platform to roll out a strict anti-addiction measure.

"The establishment of the anti-addiction system should not be like a Whac-A-Mole game, dealing with the problems after they occur. It should work systematically, covering the entire internet eco system", – Liu said, adding that the limits for minors may push them toward online literature, such as articles published on WeChat.

