The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Serhii Pereloma and Yaroslav Tekliuk, members of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, appointing four acting board members.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, September 27, 2021, the government has appointed acting board members of Naftogaz. The newly appointed leaders have been tasked to ensure the stable operation of the company and increase domestic gas production. Also, one of the main tasks is to organize an uninterrupted heating season," the statement reads.

It is noted that, by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the powers of the members of the board of Naftogaz Serhii Pereloma and Yaroslav Tekliuk were erminated.

In turn, the duties of members of the board of Naftogaz were entrusted to the director of human resources and social policy of the company Olena Boichenko, advisor to the chairperson of the board of the company Vladyslav Volovik, advisor to the chairperson of the board of Naftogaz on gas production issues Mavrikiy Kaluhin and head of the treasury department of the company Roman Chumak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of all members of the Naftogaz supervisory board, taking on the duties of the company's supervisory board.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

