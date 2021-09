Ukraine Ups Grain Export By 15.1% To 13.1 Million Tons Since Early 2021/2022 Marketing Year

Since early 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 – June 2022) and as of September 27, Ukraine had exported 13,135,000 tons of grain, up 15.1% or 1,724,000 tons more year over year.

The Agriculture and Food Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ukraine has already exported 7,953,000 tons of wheat, 3,587,000 tons of barley, 29,500 tons of rye, and 1,395,000 tons of corn.

Besides, wheat and other crop flour export fell by 28.8% or 13,900 tons to 34,100 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Agriculture and Food Ministry says that in the 2020/2021 marketing year, Ukraine exported 21% or 12 million tons less grain year over year to 44.7 million tons.

According to the Ukrainian Grain Association, in the 2020/2021 marketing year, Ukraine cut grain and grain legume export by 21.3% or 13.2 million tons year over year to 48.8 million tons.

