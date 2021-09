Court Orders Seizure Of 12 Russian Airplanes And 4 Ships For Violating Rules Of International Flights And Ship

A court has ordered the seizure of 12 Russian airplanes and 4 ships for violating the rules of international flights and shipping in the Russian-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The press service of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Crimean Prosecutor's Office established systematic violations of the rules of international flights and shipping on the Crimean territory.

"Therefore, at the request of the prosecutor's office, a court has ordered the seizure of 12 aircraft belonging to a Russian air carrier that transported passengers from/to the closed Simferopol-Avia checkpoint and 4 ships that entered the closed ports and terminals of the Crimean peninsula, thus acting as a means/instrument of commission of crimes," the statement said.

During the investigation of the relevant criminal proceedings, it was established that the Russian airline illegally used 12 Boeing and Embraer passenger aircraft for illegal transportation of people across Ukraine’s state border.

It was also established that at least 37 Russian airlines perform regular flights to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in violation of the law.

The Crimean Prosecutor's Office considers these acts as a violation of international law and acts that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Since July 2014, Ukraine has officially terminated the operations of all the ports in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol and closed the peninsula's harbors to international shipping.

According to the statement, ships from the leading maritime powers do not enter the peninsula’s closed harbors.

However, the legislation is violated mainly by ships flying the flag of Russia and sometimes by ships flying the flags of Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon, that is, the flags of countries with which there is no international cooperation in this area.

According to the statement, 236 aircraft and 55 sea vessels performing regular passenger flights and other forms of transportation to the peninsula in violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation have been seized within the framework of the said proceedings at the request of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court ordered the seizure of 12 Russian aircraft in April for operating flights in the Crimea.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources