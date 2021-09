Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Nestor Shufrych, became the owner of a 60% share in the authorized capital of the Pershyi Nezalezhnyi TV channel.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of Shufrych's press service on Facebook.

“Today I accepted an offer from the journalists of the Pershyi Nezalezhnyi TV channel to become a co-owner with a majority stake. I immediately signed an agreement on my non-interference in the editorial policy of the journalistic collective,” the statement reads.

It is noted that Shufrych made this decision because of the conflict between the TV channel and the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting, which questioned the transparency of ownership.

"I want to note right away that I have no financial interests with the Russian Federation..." he added.

At the same time, according to information on the website 112.UA.TV, Shufrych's share was 60%, and the remaining 40% belong to the channel's creative team.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has appointed an unscheduled inspection of Time Media LLC (the Pershyi Nezalezhnyi logo) due to the ownership structure of the TV channel.

In February, the Pershyi Nezalezhnyi TV channel created by journalists of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK TV channels banned for broadcast by the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was turned off an hour after the start of the broadcast.

