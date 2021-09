The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry is disappointed by Hungary's decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) for supply of natural gas via pipelines bypassing Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

“We are surprised and disappointed by Hungary’s decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Russian concern, Gazprom, for the supply of gas bypassing Ukraine in Budapest on September 27, 2021. We believe that this was an exclusively political and economically unjustified decision that was taken to please the Kremlin and harm Ukraine’s national interests and Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, which is inconsistent with the principles of the Treaty on the Foundations of Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Hungarian Republic of December 6, 1991," the statement said.

According to the ministry, it is more profitable for Hungary to continue receiving gas transmitted on transit through Ukraine’s extensive gas transmission system, which allows uninterrupted supply of gas to European countries via the shortest route.

"We note with sadness that this decision will harm the positive results and trends in Ukrainian-Hungarian bilateral relations, for the achievement of which a lot of efforts and energy have been expended personally by Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto," the statement said.

In addition, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has initiated the postponement of the fifth meeting of the Ukrainian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation under the co-chairmanship of the foreign affairs ministers of the two countries, which was to take place from September 29 to 30, to a later date because the Hungarian-Russian gas agreement will have a significant impact on energy security of Ukraine and Europe. According to the ministry, this creates new circumstances that require a comprehensive analysis of risks and threats, as well as concerted actions by the countries in the region to minimize its negative consequences.

Ukraine also intends to ask the European Commission to assess whether the new Hungarian-Russian gas agreement conforms to the European energy legislation.

According to Russian media reports, the contract between Hungary and Gazprom provides for supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through Serbia and Austria.

The contract is valid until the end of 2036.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Makohon, the general director of the state-owned Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (Ukrainian GTS Operator), has said that the Gazprom gas company will supply gas to Hungary via a pipeline bypassing Ukraine to increase political pressure on Ukraine.

