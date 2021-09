The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated the powers of all supervisory board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

That follows from a statement by former supervisory board member Yuliya Kovaliv posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The powers of all members of the supervisory board have been terminated, so the shareholder (the Cabinet of Ministers) and the new management will take all decisions that are important for the company," she wrote.

Kovaliv also thanked the Naftogaz team for their joint work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to appoint four independent members of the Naftogaz supervisory board by the end of November.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers reappointed five members of the supervisory board for a year.

Naftogaz is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

