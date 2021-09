Prosecutor's Office Appeals Against Judgment Of Acquittal Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi With Supreme Court

The prosecutor's office has appealed to the Supreme Court against the acquittal, which was passed to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front party Serhii Pashynskyi in the case of shooting at a resident of the Kyiv region Viacheslav Khimikus.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The cassation appeal against the acquittal was filed on September 13.

The prosecutor filed a cassation appeal against the decisions of the Vasylkiv District Court of the Kyiv region and the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

He asks the court to overturn those decisions and schedule a new trial in the court of first instance.

On September 20, the Supreme Court upheld the cassation appeal, setting a 10-day deadline for the prosecutor to rectify the deficiencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the acquittal of ex-parliamentarian Pashynskyi.

The Vasylkiv Court of the Kyiv region acquitted Pashynskyi, who shot at Khimikus and inflicted grievous bodily harm on him.

