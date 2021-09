The Kharkiv city territorial election commission has registered six candidates for the post of Kharkiv city mayor.

That follows from resolutions 153-154, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From September 21 to September 24, the Kharkiv City Territorial Election Commission of the Kharkiv District of the Kharkiv Region received applications from citizens of Ukraine.

The self-nomination applications for the post of Kharkiv city mayor were from leader of the Kharkiv branch of the National Corps Kostiantyn Nemichev, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Bloc faction Mykhailo Dobkin, member of the Kharkiv Regional Council from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Valerii Hovorov, ex-member of the Kharkiv City Council Dmytro Marinin, and a member of the Nash Krai party Oleksandr Kondrusyk.

Besides, on September 23, member of the Kharkiv City Council from the Party of Shariy Volodymyr Pletnev submitted his application.

All candidates have been registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, 2020, businessman Pavlo Fuks said that Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes had died.

On December 31, 2020, the secretary of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov appealed to the Rada with a request to call an early mayoral election.

Then the Rada could not call the election of the mayor of Kharkov due to the lack of all the necessary documents in the petition of the secretary of the city council Terekhov.

On March 4, the Rada received the missing documents from the Kharkiv City Council to consider the appointment of early elections for the mayor of the city, and on March 17, the Committee on State Power recommended that the Rada schedule an early election of the mayor of Kharkiv for October 31.

On March 30, the Rada called an early election of the mayor of Kharkiv for October 31.

On September 11, the election campaign for the election of the mayor of Kharkiv started.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources