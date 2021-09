SSU To Ask Court To Place Blogger Sharii’s Mother-In-Law Under 24-Hour House Arrest – Source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) intends to ask a court to place mother-in-law of blogger Anatolii Sharii under round-the-clock house arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

The SSU suspects Sharii’s mother-in-law of forging documents on the re-registration of a political party.

A court hearing will take place on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the SSU have served one of the Party of Sharii heads with charge papers.

In compliance with preliminary information, she was engaged in forging documents on the “acquisition” of the said political party and on her electing as its head.

