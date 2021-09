As part of the author's course Inna Kostyrya held a meeting with the Ambassador of South Korea and students

In the framework of the author's course "Leadership" Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor, Head of the Department of International Relations, Vice-Rector for International Cooperation Inna Kostyrya met with Mr KIM Hyung-Tae, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine and Moldova, Mrs KIM Miran, his wife, and the diplomatic corps representatives.

Students and lecturers of the International Relations Department and Information and Analytical Activities Department greeted the respected guests.

“Cultural exchange and establishment of international relations in practice are the basis for the education of future successful diplomats”, said Inna Kostyrya.

In his welcoming speech, Mr KIM Hyung-Tae, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, expressed his gratitude to Inna Kostyrya for the invitation. He noted that it was a great honour for him to visit Kyiv University of Culture, which plays a leading role in training and educating talents in the field of culture and arts in Ukraine.

“Although no more than three months have passed since I arrived to Ukraine, I already know that the country has an extremely high level of culture and high artistic standards”, said the Ambassador.

Mr KIM Hyung-Tae stressed that culture and arts are the combined result and concentrated embodiment of history, traditions, customs and way of thinking of the people and the nation.

“Although Korea and Ukraine are geographically distant from each other, but what they have in common is an extraordinary ability to overcome many historical trials and difficulties by force of will and spirit, as well as to sublimate them in culture and arts”, stated Mr KIM Hyung-Tae.

The parties discussed topical issues of deepening international cooperation between Kyiv University of Culture and the leading educational institutions of the Republic of Korea. There were also raised some questions concerning an academic exchange of students. As a result, there was reached an agreement to strengthen the work with the diplomatic mission in Kyiv aimed at implementing joint cultural and educational projects that would strengthen bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, students culture, traditions and educational process of South Korea and Ukraine and listened to a lecture by Mr KIM Hyung-Tae on the prospects of cooperation between countries in a global world.

The meeting with students ended in a question-and-answer format, during which future diplomats and specialists in international relations received a personal invitation from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to visit South Korea: “During my visit to the University of Culture, I felt that students are very ambitious and active. I hope for close cooperation between the Embassy and the University. It will contribute to expansion of the exchange in the field of culture and arts and deepen cultural diplomacy between our countries”.

