Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that Ukraine is ready for the heating season, and utility tariffs will not increase.

Shmyhal said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Once again, I summarize for everyone: tariffs for heat and hot water should not increase. We help the local authorities for this and are ready to offer a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on in the future. Natural gas prices will not rise. Electricity tariffs will be reduced for most citizens from October 1, and for the rest they will remain unchanged. The country is ready for the heating season," Shmyhal said.

He noted that this year the government has systematically approached all issues, realizing that the tariff topic concerns not only energy, but also a fair social policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories announced that Ukraine is technically ready for the heating season 2021/2022 by 90%.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the Cabinet of Ministers should fix the price of natural gas for budgetary institutions by the end of the heating season at the level of UAH 11.2 per 1 cubic meter instead of the market price of UAH 35.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources