The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) plans to extend the ban on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until November 1.

This is evidenced by materials for the Energy Commission meeting scheduled for September 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Considering that the reliable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2021/2022 is a prerequisite for the successful synchronization of the unified energy system (UES) of Ukraine with the energy systems of the ENTSO-E countries in a timely manner, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine appealed to the energy Commission with a request to exercise the right provided by law No. 1396 -IX, and to prohibit the import of electricity from countries that are not parties to the Energy Community," said in the materials for the meeting.

Also, the Ukrenergo national energy company confirmed that limiting the available capacity to 0 MW for importing electricity in Ukraine in terms of interstate relations between Ukraine and states that are not parties to the Energy Community does not pose a threat to the operational security of the UES of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Energy Commission banned the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until October 1.

According to the former acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko, in order not to import electricity from Russia and Belarus in the heating season 2021/2022, it is necessary to repair the power units of thermal and nuclear power plants in time, as well as to synchronize with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).

