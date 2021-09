The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) states that Russian government agencies already recognize higher education diplomas issued in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR).

The press service of the ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed new evidence of the institutional presence of the Russian Federation in the occupied part of Donetsk region. Now in the self-proclaimed DPR, the "reform" of the sphere of education and science is being completed, which provides for a complete transition of education to the standards of the Russian Federation. Russian government authorities already recognize higher education diplomas issued in DPR. And the "Ministry of Education of the DPR" is headed by an employee of the state security agencies of Russia," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the materials received will be used as an evidence base in the relevant criminal proceedings.

Thus, the SSU officers found that in 2016, the self-proclaimed DPR adopted the concept of reforming education and science of the "republic" for 2016-2021.

Its main goal is to introduce the standards of the Russian Federation in the educational sphere.

The active phase of the pseudo-reform took place in 2020-2021.

But the institutional integration of the DPR into the Russian Federation began already in 2017.

It was then that the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin issued decree No. 74, by which Russia began to recognize diplomas issued by educational institutions of higher education of the so-called DPR.

According to the SSU, representatives of the DPR are trying to add these diplomas to the general register of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in 2019-2020, graduates of DPR educational institutions accredited in the Russian Federation were issued with more than 2,500 Russian state-recognized diplomas, and since 2014, their number has been more than 8,000.

"The issuance of official documents of the Russian Federation to organizations, institutions located on the territory of Ukraine confirms that Russia controls the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, manages local processes and strengthens its presence, disguising itself as the structures of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR. Russian officials sign official documents, concerning the policy of the Russian Federation in relation to the occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Thus, in one of the letters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov allows the opening of points for the unified state examination on the basis of the Donetsk municipal educational institutions of the so-called DPR.

It is indicated that the member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Gennady Onishchenko (he is the first deputy chairperson of the Committee on Education and Science, as well as a member of the Committee on legal support for the development of organizations of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation) repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in 2020-2021 personally presented some of the diplomas of higher education in the occupied Donetsk (certified as those that have passed Russian accreditation).

In July 2021, he received the pseudo-title "Hero of Labor of the DPR", which was personally handed to him by the leader of the militants Denis Pushilin.

It is noted that all visits and events on the territory of Ukraine with the participation of the said representative of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were carried out without the consent of the state authorities of Ukraine.

And measures for his movement and safety were provided by the DPR militants.

"The SSU possesses evidence that even the current "DPR Education Minister" Mikhail Kushakov has a Russian passport and is an officer of the Russian Federation. He is in the rank of lieutenant colonel in the reserve of the state security agencies of Russia, in 2002 he went to the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, where he "worked in the field of education." In 2015, he moved to the DPR, where he became "Deputy Minister", and from 2019 - "Minister of Education of the DPR," the statement says.

Now the SSU is checking the information according to which the leadership of the self-proclaimed DPR is awaiting the approval of the Russian government in order to take targeted measures to impose an administrative model of management, standardization and certification of the activities of DPR bodies and institutions in accordance with the norms of the Russian Federation and further federalization of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The issue of serving the suspicion to the relevant persons is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SSU detained a militant of a DPR tank unit.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources