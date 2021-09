Investigators investigating the assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s senior aide Serhii Shefir have questioned his driver.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"He was the first to be questioned," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The ministry did not disclose the testimony that the driver gave because it is pre-trial investigation information.

The driver was questioned as a victim.

The second victim, Shefir, was also questioned.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs did not say whether Zelenskyy would be questioned in connection with the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assist in the investigation of the assassination attempt on Shefir.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has begun protecting Shefir and his family.

Zelenskyy believes that the assassination attempt on Shefir was aimed at exerting pressure on him.

