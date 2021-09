G7 Ambassadors Call On Judges Council To Ensure Speediest Nomination Of Experts To HCJ Ethical Council

The ambassadors of the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States) have called on the Council of Judges to ensure the speediest nomination of experts to the ethical council of the High Council of Justice (HCJ).

That follows from their statement posted on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the G7 ambassadors continue monitoring the process of judicial reform in Ukraine with certain concerns.

According to the report, they noted that the schedule of the reform's implementation does not reflect the importance and urgency of the reform.

The ambassadors further call on the Council of Judges and all Ukrainian partners to ensure the quick nomination of the experts.

According to the report, comprehensive judicial reform is the most important priority for the G7 as it is decisive for the success of all reforms in Ukraine.

The G7 ambassadors consider that implementation of the reforms will improve the investment climate and ability to fulfill international obligations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his concern over the failure of the Council of Judges to find candidates for the post of members of the ethical council of the High Council of Justice.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources