High Court Of Justice Rules It Has No Jurisdiction To Consider Finance And Credit Bank’s Case – Zhevaho’s Pres

The High Court of Justice considering the Finance and Credit Bank case under an appeal of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) against businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to consider the case and the court had not made any other decisions.

The businessman's press service said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We emphasize that the court ruled that it has no jurisdiction to consider this case. The above court did not make any other decisions. Publications in some Ukrainian media are speculative and false," noted Zhevaho's British and Ukrainian lawyers.

According to the British and Ukrainian legal consultants, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, this case has always been and is a Ukraine’s matter.

In addition, the High Court of Justice ordered the DGF to compensate Zhevaho for all financial costs associated with this lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July this year, the court arrested in absentia the former non-factional deputy of the Verkhovna Rada / beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, suspected of being involved in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the bank.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) handed over to the National Agency for the Identification, Search, and Management of Assets Received from Corruption and Other Crimes, 26 real estate objects, money, and corporate rights of Zhevaho, which were seized.

