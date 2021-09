British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons considers that the implementation of the Law of Ukraine On Deoligarchization must be politically unbiased.

She has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that to make this step a long-time reality, full transparency, resolute anti-monopoly measures and real competition in the energy sector will have to be ensured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Press-Secretary Serhii Nykyforov says that the attempted assassination of President’s First Aide Serhii Shefir will not change the course to unshadowing and deoligarchization.

