The Verkhovna Rada obliged public servants to declare contacts with oligarchs.

A total of 279 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 5599, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, in case of contact of a public servant with an oligarch or his representative, such a public servant is obliged to submit a declaration of contacts.

For the purposes of the application of this article, contact with a person included in the register or his representative means a meeting and conversation (including online), telephone or electronic communication of any content.

The persons included in the register and their representatives are obliged, before the meeting (conversation) to begin, to inform public officials about the fact that information about themselves (or the persons they represent) has been included in the register.

At the same time, a declaration of contacts is not submitted if such contact took place during the participation of public officials together with the person whose information is entered in the register, or his representative in:

1) official events, the course of which is displayed live on radio, television or via the Internet in a mode available for mass reception;

2) court sessions;

3) official events (meetings) initiated by public authorities, information about which (indicating the full list of participants and the subject of discussion) is available on the official website of the relevant public authority.

The declaration of contacts is submitted no later than the next day after contact with the oligarchs or their representatives by filling out the declaration of contacts on the official website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in the form determined by the Regulations on the Register.

The obligation to submit a declaration of contacts applies to:

1) the President, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, his first deputy and deputy, Member of Parliament, Prime Minister, First Vice Prime Minister, Vice Prime Minister, minister, his first deputy and deputy, chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine and his deputies, the Prosecutor General and his deputies, the chairperson of the National Bank of Ukraine and his deputies;

2) judges of the Constitutional Court, judges;

3) the head of a permanent subsidiary body formed by the President, his first deputy and deputies;

4) the chairperson and members of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the chairperson and state commissioners of the Antimonopoly Committee, commissioners on considering complaints about violations of legislation in the field of public procurement, the chairperson and members of the Accounting Chamber, the chairperson and members of the Central Election Commission, chairpersons and members of other state collegial bodies, chairperson and members of the High Council of Public Justice;

5) the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and his deputies;

6) the chairperson of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting and his deputies, the chairperson of the State Property Fund and his deputies, the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and his deputies, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and his deputies, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation and his deputies, the director of the Economic Security Bureau and his deputies, the chairperson of the National Agency for the detection, search and management of assets received from corruption and other crimes, and his deputies;

7) the commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for human rights;

8) civil servants holding civil service positions of categories "A" and "B";

9) heads of local state administrations, their first deputies and deputies;

10) servicemen of the Armed Forces and other military formations who have been awarded the highest military rank;

11) persons of the commanding staff of law enforcement agencies and employees of other bodies ho have been awarded the highest special rank.

12) persons holding the positions of the President's patronage service, in the Office of the President, in the Office of the National Security and Defense Council, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, his first deputy and deputy, secretariats of parliamentary factions (parliamentary groups) in the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's staff, the Prime Minister and other members of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as assistants-consultants of MPs, assistants and scientific advisers of judges of the Constitutional Court, assistants to judges, persons holding positions of patronage service in other state bodies (the provisions of the clause apply to relevant persons, regardless of whether they hold such positions on a voluntary basis or corresponding positions are included in the staffing table of a state body);

13) heads of state enterprises, heads of enterprises and business entities, in the authorized capital of which more than 50% of shares (stakes) belong to the state.

Failure of notifying by the person included in the register, or his representative about the fact of including him or the person he represents, in the register does not relieve the public servant from liability for failure to provide a declaration of contacts.

The declaration of contacts must contain information about:

1) the person submitting the declaration of contacts;

2) the person included in the register, his representative, with whom the contact has occurred;

3) the date and place of the meeting (conversation), communication by telephone or electronic means, its summary.

Besides, the final provisions state that the chairperson of the Security Service and his deputies, the Verkhovna Rada's commissioner for human rights, the head of the National Bank and his deputies, members of the CEC, members of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the director of NACB, his first deputy and deputies, the director of the SBI and his deputies, the chairperson and other members of the Accounting Chamber, the chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the State Property Fund, the State Commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee shall be dismissed in case of violation of the requirements for filing, as well as meeting the deadlines for filing a declaration of contacts.

It is also indicated that failure to comply with the deadlines for filing a declaration of contacts is the basis for the Verkhovna Rada to make a decision to express no confidence in the Prosecutor General and to submit a written submission by the President to give his consent to dismiss him from office.

The deputy prosecutor general is also dismissed for non-compliance with the requirements.

It is noted that the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and his deputies are responsible for violation of the requirements of this law.

It is also indicated that persons who have violated this declaration requirement cannot be members of the HCPJ.

In the case of a violation, the person who served as a member of the HCPJ must be dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has sent bill No. 5599 on oligarchs to the European Commission For Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

