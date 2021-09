Finance Ministry Not Takes Into Account UAH 7.6 Billion For Needs Of Coal Enterprises In Draft State Budget-20

The Ministry of Finance did not take into account UAH 7.6 billion for the needs of coal enterprises in the draft state budget for 2022.

Deputy Energy Minister Oleksii Kurakov said this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We proposed for 2022 the general needs of the Ministry of Energy of UAH 12.1 billion. It (the proposal) was not taken into account in the amount of UAH 7.6 billion," he said.

Kurakov noted that coal companies were underfinanced by UAH 4.4 billion for operating expenses, in particular for salaries and consumed electricity, and also the Ministry of Finance did not take into account UAH 2.9 billion for capital expenditures.

Besides, the amount for the liquidation of unpromising mines was reduced from UAH 1.194 billion to UAH 1.132 billion.

"We will have the same situation as now, an unpredictable accident rate, a decrease in production, and we will have a very large volume of coal imports from Kazakhstan and Poland, and we will not be balanced," Kurakov summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2022 prepared and submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

