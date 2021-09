A captive giant panda gave birth to a pigeon pair of cubs in a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the zoo said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The giant panda, named "Haoqi," gave birth to a female cub and a male cub on Sept. 13 at the Chongqing Zoo after she had succeeded in natural mating with a male panda in the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in late April", – the zoo said.

This is the first time for Haoqi, born in 2013, to become a mother.

"After the panda cubs were born, the zoo invited experts from the center to give on-site guidance on nursing work. The two cubs can drink breast milk from their mother and defecate normally", – said Yin Yanqiang, a giant panda expert at the zoo.

A pigeon pair of panda cubs are seen at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Yi.

"Currently, the baby pandas are both in good health, with the female cub weighing 232 grams and the male one weighing 306 grams", – Yin added.

As of September 2021, a total of 40 giant panda cubs have been born at the Chongqing Zoo.

