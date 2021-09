The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has approved imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline.

Board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vitrenko noted that right after Joseph Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, his administration decided to use the right to make a legislative waiver as for the sanctions against Nord Stream-2 for the national security reasons.

He added that the chances for Nord Stream-2 to soon enter commercial operation are low.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed representatives of the American business about challenges in the energy sector over the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that the issue of threats of the Nord Stream-2 project must be considered in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources